NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 13 spoilers: More on ‘Monsoon’

If you have not heard as of yet, you are going to have a chance to see NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 13 on the air this Monday. What more can we say about it now?

Well, the right place to begin is by noting that “Monsoon” is the title for this installment — if you did not see the preview that aired on Monday, this is going to be a deep-dive into the past of Mike Franks. Not only that, but you are also going to have a chance to learn about his history in Vietnam. There is a lot that we’re going to be diving into here, and we’re sure that this is going to be a pretty emotional hour.

Below, you can check out the full NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 13 with some more insight as to what lies ahead:

“Monsoon” – The team investigates the brutal murder of a veteran who fell on hard times after serving in Vietnam, leading Franks to reflect on his own struggles following the war. Also, Gibbs considers a new path forward, on NCIS: ORIGINS, Monday, Feb. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What is Gibbs’ path going to look like? Seeing this show connect the dots is a huge part of what makes it so intriguing. Sure, we know a great deal already about where he ends up, but this show still has plenty of its own questions that it wants to explore. A big one, at least for now, has to be tied to Lala.

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 13?

