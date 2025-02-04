NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 13 spoilers: Franks and Vietnam

NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 13 is going to be coming to CBS next week, and it seems as though it will have a pretty personal focus.

Over the past few episodes already, we have seen the prequel series working in order to put an increased focus on Mike Franks, and we understand why for so many reasons. He was obviously a huge foundational character for the original show but beyond just that, he is a key influence in Gibbs. What he went through before meeting the character greatly informs them both — and moving forward, one aspect of his story is going to be centered around Vietnam.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

For viewers who grew up in a certain age, this is a part of history that is very well-remembered. It is a painful one for many, and a part of Mike Franks’ story could be bringing some of that to light. Honoring those who have served and what they have gone through has been a major part of the legacy of this franchise for a long time. Continuing that here only feels natural.

Unfortunately, there is no official synopsis yet for this episode, but we hope to have more in the next few days. The most important thing to note just for now is that Gibbs, at least through the prism of how the show was introduced, is telling all of these stories for a reason. Fingers crossed here that the writers do find a way to stick to that in all of the weeks and months ahead. Of course, the same goes for a season 2 in the event that the show ends up being renewed.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering NCIS: Origins, including a series regular promotion

What are you most excited to see moving into NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 13 on CBS?

Do you have any particular expectations? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, keep coming back here for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







