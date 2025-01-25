NCIS: Origins spoilers: Caleb Foote promoted to regular

As we get ourselves prepared to see more NCIS: Origins episodes starting on Monday night, we have great news about the long-term future!

According to a new report from Deadline, recurring guest star Caleb Foote has been officially promoted to series regular, meaning that you will see a lot more of him coming up.

Now, if you have not seen the series as of yet, Foote plays the part of “NIS Special Agent Bernard ‘Randy’ Randolf as part of the core NIS unit. Randy is the agency’s all too lovable, dapper golden boy, tasked with showing the newly minted Agent Gibbs (Austin Stowell) the ropes.” (That is at least the official character description here.) There is a lot more to Randy, and we’ve had a chance to see some of that already.

So what does the long-term future here hold for Randy? Well, we tend to think that NCIS: Origins is more or less a sure thing to come back for a season 2, so we are almost 100% going to be seeing more of this character at that point. The biggest test at the moment is how it is going to fare on Monday night, mostly due to the fact that it has been a long time since the show was on the air.

Over the course of the upcoming episodes, there are a number of big-time questions we do want some sort of answer to. What’s one of the biggest ones at present? Well, that is rather simple: trying to figure out whether or not we are going to be learning more about Lala Dominguez. After all, she seems to be the reason why Gibbs is telling this story in the first place.

