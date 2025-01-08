NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 11 spoilers: A look at Franks’ past

We know that it is going to be a long wait, but NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 11 will be coming on CBS on Monday, January 27. Want to know a little bit more about it now?

One of the thing that has been complicated for a while about this show are the wide array of questions all about story. Whose narrative are we really getting on this show? Is it the story of Gibbs, of Lala Dominguez, or someone else from the past? Gibbs is seemingly telling this story with Lala as the focus, but that is not making others immune from the spotlight. This brings us to the aforementioned air date, where “Flight of Icarus” is going to air — and in the process, give us a chance to learn more about Franks.

If you want to learn a little more now about what the future could hold, be sure to check out the NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Flight of Icarus” – The team investigates the death of a famed Marine commander’s son, while a pivotal part of Franks’ past involving his family is revealed, on NCIS: ORIGINS, Monday, Jan. 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

By the end of this episode, it is of course our hope that we will learn something more about why Franks is the way that he is, and almost by some transitive property, what his impact is on Gibbs. Everything does have to tied back to the main character in some way. Otherwise, what would the primary point be of all of this?

