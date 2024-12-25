NCIS: Origins spoilers: Will more familiar characters appear?

So far on NCIS: Origins season 1, we’ve been lucky to have a chance to see an early version of Tobias Fornell. Is there a chance some other familiar faces could stop by?

Well, one of the many things that is so exciting about this show is the opportunity to introduce characters who are already known and loved — of course, we already have Gibbs and Mike Franks as a part of the main cast here. Meanwhile, Vera Strickland is another character who was first seen here and there on the main show.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some further reactions and reviews!

For the time being, let’s just say there is a strong possibility that some other familiar faces could be stopping by; however, at the same time the producers are being cagey when it comes to sharing info. Just see what co-showrunner David J. North had to say to TV Insider:

“I don’t want to give anything away with that. We really wanted to keep it secret about young Fornell appearing, and I think it was better that we did that … People were really, really surprised. But I definitely saw on the internet there was a lot of talk after Episode 6. So we want to hold those, keep those close to the vest.”

We certainly do know that this franchise, when they want to keep a secret, is really good at doing it. Just remember how they were able to keep that Cote de Pablo return under wraps until the moment it happened at the end of a season! We do think that a surprise appearance would be exciting, but you also have to do it somewhat sparingly. After all, if this show becomes just a line of cameos, you run the risk of making them less special.

Related – Is there a chance that Caity Lotz could appear on NCIS: Origins? More on that connection

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to NCIS: Origins the rest of this season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







