NCIS: Origins spoilers: Could Caity Lotz appear? EP explains

Now, we know that on paper, the idea of Caity Lotz appearing on NCIS: Origins may feel a little bit random; however, it’s not. In real life, the Legends of Tomorrow and Mad Men alum is married to Kyle Schmid, who plays Mike Franks on the prequel series.

By virtue of this alone, doesn’t appear as though a guest-starring gig would be a match made in TV heaven? On paper sure, but there is still the matter of finding the right part and trying to make it happen. Just rest assured that there are people behind the scenes who would love to see it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional TV updates!

Speaking on this subject further to TVLine, here is what co-showrunner David J. North had to say:

“We’ve actually talked about that with Kyle — it was brought up one time before — and that’d be so awesome … Caity is fantastic, and we’d be so lucky to have her.”

The irony here is that this is not the only connection that Caity has to the larger NCIS world, given that Katrina Law from the flagship show played Sara Lance’s one-time love interest Nyssa al Ghul in the Arrowverse. Could she just appear in both shows?

Honestly, these sort of castings are really just ones that make sense, both when it comes to star power and then also getting people with an established relationship to work together. This is one of the reasons why another CBS show in Elsbeth cast Carrie Preston’s real-life husband Michael Emerson, albeit in a role there that was a little more villainous than romantic for her character.

For those unaware…

Both NCIS shows are going to be off until January 27, but rest assured, there is a lot of great stuff still coming the rest of the season! We will be eager to break more of that down.

Related – Learn more about the next NCIS: Origins episode right away

Do you want to see Caity Lotz appear at least somewhere in the NCIS franchise soon?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just, come back ro some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







