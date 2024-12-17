NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 11 spoilers: What’s next for Gibbs?

Following last night’s NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 10, it certainly makes sense to be eager for more good stuff soon.

After all, just think about what else needs to be resolved! We have that huge reveal when it comes to Bugs, but also still a lot more character development when it comes to Gibbs and Lala. Their relationship has become so vulnerable and layered at this point, and really it is a sign of him that we only rarely see. (Of course, it also makes us more concerned that something terrible could happen to her — hence, why she was not brought up on the main show.)

Of course, you are not going to get all of the answers now as to what lies ahead — yet, we do have a tease from co-showrunner David J. North (per TV Insider) that should have you excited about what else is ahead:

When we come back from our break, it’s going to be a runaway train to the end. Obviously, we’ve left on a big cliffhanger and revealing that Bugs wasn’t working alone. Gibbs and Lala still have a lot to be worked out, and you’ll be seeing in coming episodes that there’s going to be a huge change to Franks and his personal life.

We do think that what makes writing this show so challenging is that on some level, a lot of the stories do have to be pretty propulsive. There is a reason why Gibbs is telling this story, and it is really not in his character for him to waste a lot of time on details that do not matter. Our advice for now is to just stay tuned and be hopeful that in the weeks ahead, more of the picture will be clear.

What are you most excited to see moving into NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 11 when it airs?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates.

