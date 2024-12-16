NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 11 return date at CBS

Do you want to get the NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 11 return date heading into tonight’s new installment? If so, we totally get it — “Blue Bayou” is the final one of the calendar year and after this, we will be waiting a good while to see it back.

How long are we talking about here? Well, let’s just say that you are going to be without Gibbs and Mike Franks here for over a month.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV reviews!

As of right now, the plan is for NCIS: Origins, and the rest of the CBS Monday-night lineup, to return on January 27. Why so far away? Well, a part of it is to give these shows the proper opportunity to film more episodes. Another part of it is going to be tied more into the super-competitive schedule that we are going to see moving into the new year. Remember that the NFL and college football will be airing a ton of important games, and that will make it harder to attract live viewers. In waiting until the 27th, the network is working to ensure that there will be a good chunk of episodes likely airing consecutively leading into the key February sweeps.

Unfortunately, the long wait between episodes does mean that there is not too much more that we can share right now when it comes to the story ahead. We’re sure that in due time, a little more in the way of intel is going to come out — we just have not reached that point yet. The #1 thing we want is the same as it has been for weeks — more Lala Dominguez reveals. If she is the primary point of Gibbs’ story, then we do need opportunities to get to know her better. Why are we learning about her from Mark Harmon’s narrator in the way in which we are?

What are you the most eager to see moving into NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 11 at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







