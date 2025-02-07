Ghosts season 4 episode 12 spoilers: Flower’s prophecy

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a great opportunity to dive into Ghosts season 4 episode 12 — and the end of the world?

Well, as you will see a little later on in this article, the title for this installment is one of the longest ones imaginable. We’re also gearing up for a story that feels as though it is going to be all sorts of weird and then some. In other words, exactly what the powers-that-be want! Sam and Jay are about to hit a major milestone when it comes to the restaurant; yet, is Flower about to get in the way?

Below, you cans see the full Ghosts season 4 episode 12 with some other insight on what lies ahead:

“It’s the End of the World as We Know It and What Were We Talking About?” – Flower interferes with the opening of Jay’s restaurant based on a prophecy from her old cult leader, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Feb. 13 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We (of course!) do hope that there’s a chance to learn a little bit more about Jay’s restaurant over the course of this episode. This place opening marks a great opportunity, after all, for the show to bring some new things to the table! At the same time, we are never going to get tired of getting some more ghost hijinks — and every episode brings a new one.

