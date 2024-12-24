Ghosts season 4 spoilers: Hetty’s surprising ghost power

Now, it is true that we are stuck waiting until late January to see Ghosts season 4 arrive on CBS — yet, there’s a lot to be excited about.

For the sake of this particular article, though, why not have a longer conversation about ghost powers? How the show tends to play with these is especially fun, especially when you think a lot about what we saw with Pete not that long ago.

For the sake of this article, though, there is certainly room to talk about Hetty and what we could be seeing play out here. At some point before season 4 wraps up, we are going to learn about what her power is — and of course, we tend to think that a lot of story will come as a result of it. Speaking on it further right now per TVLine, here is what star Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay) had to say on the subject:

“You wouldn’t be able to guess what it is. It’s wild, and the reason why it manifests is even wilder. It’s insane what the writers are doing this season. It’s really funny.”

Because we are into season 4 of Ghosts at this point, we certainly do think that there is an innate desire to find a way to try and top everything that you have done so far — and why wouldn’t there be? We don’t think that it is always an easy thing to do, given that you want to keep things light and funny; however, at the same time it is almost important to try and frame them within a reasonably relatable way.

Given how much time that there still is in season 2, isn’t it easy to think that we’ll have more than one episode with this ghost power? Time will tell…

