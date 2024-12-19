Ghosts season 4 episode 10 return date after Christmas Special

Following tonight’s one-hour Christmas event, we certainly understand anyone eager for Ghosts season 4 episode 10. With that in mind, can we share an exact return date?

Without further ado here, why not go ahead and share some of the good news? We are going to be getting a chance to see the comedy back before the month of January wraps up … though it is a little bit later in the month than a lot of people out there would want.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional TV reviews!

For now, the plan appears to be for Ghosts to return on Thursday, January 30, where it will be back in its normal 8:30 p.m. Eastern timeslot. This is when a lot of the CBS Thursday-night lineup will be airing; not only that, but it is worth noting that a lot of the network’s shows are all coming back that same week. It is a little bit later than we expected but at the same time, this may help to ensure that they do have a lot of programming set for the all-important February sweeps ratings period.

As for what lies ahead story-wise, there are no specific details out there yet. However, there is enough time left in season 4 for every major character to have some sort of spotlight and that is, of course, a big part of what we are hoping to see. The same goes with exploring some more backstories and also expanding the universe to a certain extent.

Oh, and we do tend to think that personally, we are going to have a chance to see Patience coming back into the world of the show somehow … though you will have to wait and see on that. It just makes sense to revisit as many different elements of this universe as possible.

What do you most want to see moving into Ghosts season 4 episode 10 over at CBS?

What sort of stories do you want to see? Share right now in the comments! After you do that, come back around — there are so many other updates that are going to be coming your way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







