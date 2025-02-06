Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 3 finale: Who won?

Coming into the season 3 finale of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on Fox, we knew that there were a number of contestants left. Meanwhile, we also knew that in theory, there could be a lot of winners. This is not a show where only one person can pass, and it is all about those final tests. Sure, there is a physical component, but also a psychological one at the same time.

So who made it through in one piece, or at least close to it? Think Brody Jenner as well as Kayla Nicole!

Of course, the idea of being together in “one piece” was complicated; after all, Jenner told Entertainment Weekly that it took some time to recover from the experience:

“As soon as I left the show, I was really ill for two weeks, just in bed eating, trying to just nurse my health back …I was in rough shape after. I lost a bunch of weight. And it’s a rough experience to put your body through, for sure.”

We will say that the results are a big part of what makes the show fun. If you would have told us entering the finale that a reality star and an influencer best known as Travis Kelce’s ex would have come out on top, we would have been genuinely shocked. Yet, that is a part of what makes the road here thrilling. Also, the casting team has done a good job of finding a mixture of people over the years. You’ve got some people who you may know from other reality shows, but then athletes and a few others who came about as a total surprise.

