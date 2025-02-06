Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4: Is it renewed?

After the finale today on Fox, is there a chance that a Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4 is going to happen?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and note here is that at the time of this writing, there has not been anything confirmed regarding the future of the reality competition show. However, at the same time there is a certain reason to have hope. The live+same-day ratings are at least solid for season 3 compared to season 2; that does not guarantee a renewal, though, as there are a number of different issues that need to be sorted through. Take, for example, the show’s budget and also the overall schedule moving forward.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see THE TRAITORS reviews!

At the moment, we will say that we are cautiously optimistic that Fox is going to bring Special Forces back, mostly due to the fact that it is hard to imagine a scenario where they would want to abandon a show that has significant upside. Given that every season has a new cast, and you can always bring new fans by virtue of that, there are significant reasons for the series to grow from one season to the next. They need to have good cast members, granted, but there is a short history of series finding a great deal of success taking reality stars from other places. (Take, for example, what we have right now when it comes to The Traitors as well as Deal or No Deal Island.)

If nothing else, we do tend to think that we could find out something more about the series’ future moving into May. There does not need to be some sort of immediate hurry to say something more about the future of the show. Yet, at the same time, the earlier they do that, the better it is.

Do you want to see a Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4 at some point?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







