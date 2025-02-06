Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 9: Tanya’s future…

In a little over 24 hours you are going to have a chance to see Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 9 — so what all lies ahead?

Well, one of the things that we are already aware of on a meta level here is that Sarah Michelle Gellar may not be long for this world. After all, remember for a moment here that the actress has been billed as a special guest star from the start. Also, the headlines surfaced this week suggesting that she is going to be a part of a new potential revival of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and it is hard to imagine that the actress is going to be able to commit to roles on both shows. How in the world is that going to be possible? The short answer here is that for now, it appears unlikely.

With all of this in mind, we would not be super-shocked if something happens over the next couple of episodes in order to fully write Tanya off of this world. As for how that could happen, that is a worthy subject of debate. You can argue that Dexter’s mentor gets killed by someone, or that she decides that this job is too much for her and she leaves.

Of course, another super-crazy possibility here is the one where the character has actually been involved with the Big Bad Aaron Spencer from the start, something that would introduce yet another crazy twist.

One way or another, we know that Tanya is not mentioned in the original series … so why is that? There are only so many ways this can go.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

