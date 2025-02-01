Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 9 promo: Deb goes to work

With there only being two episodes left on Dexter: Original Sin season 1, it feels like we’re clearly hit the point where anything could happen. Does this show have a blueprint? Sure, but at the same time, it does feel very-much like there are some mysteries that can still be explored. Take, for starters, whether or not Brian Moser actually met up with Harry — or even killed him!

While we know there’s a lot to unpack in regards to this, we don’t want to just stumble over what we tend to think could be a life-changing story for Deb. After all, she’s going to be spending some time at Miami Metro!

If you head over here, you can see the latest promo for “Blood Drive” that shows Molly Brown’s character at work, including her spending some time with Tanya and even getting perhaps a push to join the department someday. At first, she doesn’t seem particularly keen on the idea … but we do know where all of this is eventually going to be heading.

Personally, we do think that Original Sin is going to benefit heavily from the idea of Deb working with the rest of the family, mostly due to the fact that her storylines have been a little bit too separate for most of the season. Also, we don’t think that it was some enormous surprise to anyone out there that Gio turned out to be bad news, as the writing was on the wall for that guy virtually from the start. It makes some sense to at least push us further to where will someday be, even if we are not there fully as of yet.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

