Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 9 spoilers: ‘Blood Drive’

For those who have not heard already, you are going to see Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 9 arrive next week. What is the title? Well, think “Blood Drive.” This is a story where we anticipate a lot of surprises, including some that could lead the way to a shocking finale.

(Yes, we know that it may seem unusual for a prequel to have surprises, but the more that we have heard from the producers, the more likely it seems that some of this is still coming.)

If you have not seen the official Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 9 synopsis below, it sets the table for what more is ahead:

In the fallout of a SWAT raid gone wrong, Dexter closes in on the child kidnapper; Deb goes to work with her Dad and sees Miami Metro in a new light; Harry digs deeper into the serial killer case but keeps his theory from LaGuerta.

Is this setting the stage for a showdown between Dexter and Spencer? You can easily argue that, though at the same time, you could also argue here that we’re about to see some other twist enter the fray here, as well. The thing that we are especially curious about with Deb is if we are getting into a story here that is actually going to offer up more insight about her joining the force someday. We know that this is happening at some point, and it is really just a matter of when the writers decide to bring that more into the picture. Personally, we do think that it’s valuable to get there sooner rather than later, mostly because it’s hard with the character separate from the rest of the cast.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

