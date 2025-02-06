Severance season 2 episode 4 video: Look towards the sky

Later this week, you are going to be seeing Severance season 2 episode 4 arrive on Apple TV+ — and mystery is the name of the game.

How much are we talking about this? Well, let’s just put this in relatively simple terms for the time being. “Woe’s Hollow” is the title for this episode and at the time of this writing, the streaming service is not sharing all that much. Sneak peeks and photos are at a minimum; the only thing that can really be said is that on some level, the show could look and feel different.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more SEVERANCE reviews!

If you head over to the official Apple TV+ Instagram page right now, you can see a preview hinting at what the next chapter of the story is going to look like. You get a glimpse of the sky front and center, which we think is important for one simple reason: A different experience perhaps for the Innies and/or Outies. So much of this show has been insular, and about how these characters interact to the short space around them. What happens when that is blown up?

For the time being, the biggest bit of advice we can offer here is that if you love Severance, this is one of those episodes that you are going to want to watch right away. “Woe’s Hollow” is one that could be remembered even on the other side of the finale — and if you are the producers, this is something that you have to be excited about.

The craziest thing is that no matter the impact of this story, there is still so much coming on the other side. We’ve yet to even reach the halfway point, as crazy as that may seem.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Severance now, including more on season 2 episode 4

What do you most want to see moving into Severance season 2 episode 4 when it arrives?

What do you think that the cryptic tease for the episode is trying to say? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







