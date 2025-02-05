Severance season 2 episode 4: What is ORTBO?

As many of you are likely very-much aware at this point, you are going to see Severance season 2 episode 4 later this week. So, what can you expect to see?

Well, let’s just say for starters here that at the center of this particular installment is something simple in ORTBO. What in the world is it? That’s a good question.

In a new post on Instagram, the official page for Apple TV+ announced that they have a new corporate acronym to share … and that’s all we got for now. It is fair to imagine that this is central to the story of “Woe’s Hollow” and in the end, it is our hope that this episode could allow us to see a different side of Lumon.

With all of this being said, though, the true nature of this story is still shrouded in a certain amount of mystery. All we really have so far is a limited synopsis: “The team traverses unfamiliar terrain. Mark and Helly explore their feelings. Irving harbors a growing distrust of a friend.” So that implies conflict, but what more is there?

While we would worry that creating new acronyms and unfamiliar terrain would expand the overall world of the show too much, the good news is that Severance season 2 is going to run for ten episodes. That means that there is plenty of time to get to the bottom of a lot of Lumon mysteries … even though we also don’t imagine that everything is going to be clear just yet. A season 3 for this show is pretty likely, after all, and at least a few things are going to be inevitably saved for that. Why wouldn’t they, all things considered?

