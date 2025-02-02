Severance season 2 episode 4: The runtime for ‘Woe’s Hollow’

In a handful of days you are going to have a great opportunity to see Severance season 2 episode 4 play out. What’s at the center of this story?

Well, if you have been following some of our recently articles, then you probably know already that the story of “Woe’s Hollow” is surrounded within a certain amount of secrecy. Our hope is that we do end up seeing something here that is pretty special and iconic, especially since it seems like the Apple TV+ series is going to have enough real estate to do something great here.

Based on what the streaming service has currently announced, “Woe’s Hollow” will run for about 50 minutes, which puts it among the average for the show this season. We also know from the past that Dan Erickson and Ben Stiller are not the sort of people who are going to make a show longer just for the heck of it — every moment here is going to matter and odds are, they will have all been meticulously plotted out in advance.

If you have not seen the full Severance season 2 episode 4 run time yet, you can check that out below:

The team traverses unfamiliar terrain. Mark and Helly explore their feelings. Irving harbors a growing distrust of a friend.

So how crazy is the story going to get within this episode? Well, if everyone is on “unfamiliar terrain,” it does raise the chances that we are going to learn something more about all the characters within that.

The biggest mystery that we have

Is Mark going to be able to hide his reintegration process? This is something that was set up at the end of episode 3, and since we didn’t see a lot of it on-screen with Petey, there is absolutely a great deal that can be explored.

