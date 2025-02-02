Severance season 2: Go inside Ricken’s head in new book

We are only three episodes into Severance season 2 and yet, everything is already hitting the fan! Not only that, but Apple TV+ is getting creative.

Given all of the time that we have seen Ricken promote his book within the Outie world on the show already, isn’t it high time that you have a chance to experience it already?

Well, if you head over to the link here now, you can have a chance to experience The You You Are, a (shortened) version of what Ricken actually puts out there in the world of the show. Here is how it is officially described:

In his quinquennial tome, Dr. Ricken Lazlo Hale, PhD guides You on a brave journey of self-learnedness. Fertile with mind-engorging insights, The You You Are is an invitation to merge with your true “You,” and expel from your essence the dead-eyed conventionalism that has defined your life since infancy.

For the first time ever, Dr. Ricken’s luminous writings are available in digital format, only on Apple Books. Though librarians strongly urge reading his complete oeuvre, this audiobook — featuring the inaugural eight chapters from The You You Are — is sure to tickle both the completist and the layman. In addition, enjoy an exclusive letter of apology from the author himself, addressed to none other than YOU.

Is Ricken all that he seems?

Well, we do tend to think there is a legitimate chance that he could either be a Lumon employee or has some larger ties to the company. Sure, we know to some extent how the book got there, but isn’t there a whole lot more to this? Is that at least possible. If nothing else, Apple making this “book” is a sign that he is going to remain a key cog for some time…

