Severance season 2 episode 4: Could we see Gretchen again?

On this past episode of Severance season 2, we had a chance to see Merritt Wever make her debut on the show as Gretchen. She is Dylan’s wife in the Outie World, and we saw her make a most unusual visit to Lumon to meet Innie Dylan for the first time. Their time together was unusual, but also still kind. It was also enough to make us wonder whether or not she will return, and if there may be some relationship struck between the two.

After all, consider the following: Dylan outside of Lumon seems to be depressed, and struggling with a sense of self-worth. Inside the company, however, the character does seem to be driven, and has at least some sort of sense of purpose.

We will have to wait and see what happens with Gretchen’s future, but there is another question to ponder: Why is Lumon allowing this at all? Speaking to Variety in a new interview, Zach Cherry (who plays Dylan) had the following to say about that subject:

It’s a good instinct to question why Lumon is doing anything. This season, they’re dealing with the fallout of what the innies did at the end of Season 1, and they seem to be taking a different approach with each of them. For Dylan, his family is the ultimate carrot. That’s something he’s really invested in, so Lumon knows they can use that. Maybe it’s just to keep him focused, or maybe it’s to drive a wedge between him and the other refiners. Who knows? It is interesting to see how it changes the dynamics of the MDR crew, because now he has a secret that he’s not supposed to tell them about.

This secret could end up making Dylan even more loyal to the company — especially if the bond between him and Gretchen ends up intensifying in some form.

