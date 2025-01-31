Severance season 2 episode 4 spoilers: What is ‘Woe’s Hollow’?

Next week, Apple TV+ is poised to bring your way Severance season 2 episode 4 — so what all can we say about it now?

First and foremost, why not just go ahead and talk about things in the context of the title? “Woe’s Hollow” is what we are looking at, which feels somewhat out of place within a show that feels both high-tech and old-fashioned at the same time. It sounds like some old text filled with spooky stories, which we know this show has a tendency to deliver here and there.

We’d love for Apple TV+ to give us a slightly better sense of what “Woe’s Hollow” is going to be about in advance but for now, the parties involved seem to be relenting on that. Here is all they are saying about season 2 episode 4 right now: “The team participates in a group activity.”

If you are to really consider a lot of the early reviews for the season, it does feel like this is one of those shows that is going to get bigger, better, and more profound as time goes along — and that means that our hopes for this episode are sky-high. The story to come is going to be an especially interesting quagmire at this point for Mark, given that he has seemingly re-integrated — or at the very least, kicked off the process. Is he going to be able to be both his Innie and Outie selves? Everything for him could be changing and in general, we are prepared for the show to dramatically change from here on out.

(One other aside — if Mark is carrying around a huge secret inside Lumon, will he be able to detect if Helly is doing the same? There are theories aplenty out there about her actually being Helena at this point.)

