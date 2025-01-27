Severance season 2: Christopher Walken on playing Burt

There is a lot to like about Severance in regards to his cast, but isn’t it nice to have Christopher Walken high on the list? We are talking here about an acting icon who chose to come in and play the supporting role of Burt, someone who does not always have a ton of screen time. However, when it does, it certainly seems to matter — take when we saw him watching Irving at the end of this past episode. We know that his Innie retired, so what is going on with his Outie?

As someone who loves a good TV love story, we are well-aware of the fact that any potential journey here is not going to be easy for the two. However, seeing it playing out is a big part of the fun!

Speaking to TV Insider, Walken himself notes that it was the romantic arc in part that made him so excited to come on board in the first place:

“When I read it, I thought it was mysterious. I thought it was a little funny, and a little bit scary, which I always think is a good combination … For me, it was a different kind of part. I had a romantic involvement. And [Burt] was a nice man, a decent man, which was different from what I usually play.

“To be with Ben Stiller, who I’ve known a very long time… and John Turturro, who I’ve known for 40 years… I knew that you see people who know each other very well, you can tell.”

Is Burt going to play a huge role in the arc to come? Well, if nothing else, we do tend to think that his relationship with Irving could rear its head in some form — we don’t exactly think that he will just be watching characters from the sidelines forever.

