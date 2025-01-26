Severance season 2 episode 3: Hope for Burt and Irving?

As you get prepared to see Severance season 2 episode 3 arrive on Apple TV+, what is there to be hopeful about?

Well, at this point, we know that the entire MDR team is back at work, but even away from Lumon, there are some curious things going on here. Take, for example, us having a chance to see a little bit more when it comes to what Irving is up to. It seems like he’s figured out some method of communication when it comes to his Innie. However, at the same time, he is also being watched by Burt. What is going on here? Well, his Innie version may have retired and yet, there is certainly more story to be told within this world.

Speaking to TV Insider in a new interview, here is some of what creator Dan Erickson had to say:

One thing that we wanted to play with — we knew that people were so invested in the love story between Irving and Burt and had such a warm association with them down there. And… the question with all emotions and especially with love on this show is always, ‘What transcends the barrier?’ And so, we thought that there’s going to be something there… if the two of them were to meet… I think that there would be a spark of something, even if they don’t fully understand it.

Even if they don’t understand it fully, isn’t there still a chance here to watch a lot of it play out? We do tend to think so. We’re also well-aware that Irving was severed some time ago, and we do wonder over time if there is a chance to see the Innie and Outie worlds start to fall apart. After all, why would anyone think that this technology is perfect?

What do you think we are going to be seeing from Irving on Severance season 2 episode 3?

