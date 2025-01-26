Severance season 2 episode 3: Is Milchick a hero, or a villain?

How should you view Milchick at this point on Severance season 2? It may be easy to say that he’s a central antagonist, given that he is desperate to do whatever Lumon wants, and he also put the MDR team through a great deal of discomfort. Whatever secret that Mark S. is after, the character is standing in his way.

Yet, even in the midst of all of this, the producers do seem to be eager to make a point that nothing is ever in a straight line. This is someone who, despite his corporate ambition, does have a somewhat-rebellious nature to him. The guy rides a motorcycle and outside of work, actually feels like he could be rather cool. Is that legitimate, or is it an act?

Well, for more on this, let’s just speak to the man behind the part in Tramell Tillman. In a new interview with Variety, the actor gave an interesting response when asked if he thinks of his character as a villain:

I do not. I think he’s incredibly complicated. The circumstances are complex, and as the season carries forth, I believe that audiences will start to see that unfold a bit.

Does this mean that Milchick is a hero? Not necessarily, but he may have his own goals for being a part of the company that remain unclear. Tillman plays him in a way that is extremely ambiguous — perhaps one of the most interesting clues about him may come from when he tells Outie Irving that he actually views his Innie as a dear friend. That may be a lie, but sometimes, aren’t there also layers of truth to some of these? This could be an instance of something having multiple layers to it. He may need to act rather neutral and cold at times, but he does not appear heartless by any means.

