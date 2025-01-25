Severance season 2 episode 2: Britt Lower on Helly vs. Helena

We know that Severance season 2 has produced a few great stories in a pretty short amount of time — especially for Helly. Or, is it Helena?

Ultimately, one of the bigger theories that is out there for this season right now is that Britt Lower’s character is actually not Helly on the Severed floor. Rather, her Outie has taken her place. This would explain why there were a few odd things about her in the premiere. Beyond that, you can also argue that this is why there is no longer a need for cameras in the same way that there were on the Severed Floor in season 1.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a video in which Britt Lower herself discusses playing Helena, and in particular the scene where she watches old footage of Helly and Mark. She indicates that there is something almost provocative about seeing a more free version of herself, which is not something that she has had access to much of her life.

While Lower of course cannot confirm that we are now seeing Helena disguise herself as her Innie, it does map out a further emotional argument as to why she would want to. In addition to keeping watch on the likes of Mark, Irving, and Dylan, it would also allow her to live in a somewhat different way than before. Would the others at Lumon know about what she is up to? There is no clear answer to this at the moment, but it feels like there’s a reasonably good case to be made for it — otherwise, would this be too hard to keep up?

For now, just consider this all the more evidence that there is something to the Helena / Helly theory … we just have to watch and see how the rest could pan out.

