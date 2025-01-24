Severance season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Real answers ahead?

Next week on Apple TV+ you are going to have a chance to see Severance season 2 episode 3 — so what surprises lie ahead now?

“Who is Alive?” is the title for the upcoming episode, and we should obviously say here first and foremost that this is hardly giving a lot away. We are in a spot right now where we know that the key Lumon group of Mark, Helly, Irving, and Dylan are now back at the office. Not only that, but we know thanks to the events of episode 2 at least part of why they came back together. A great many things do appear to be tied to the existence of Cold Harbor, that program that may also be tied to Gemma. Sure, there are a lot of mysteries to solve with this show, but this is without a doubt the biggest one.

Below, the Severance season 2 episode 3 synopsis gives you some more intel on what lies ahead:

“Mark, Helly, Irving, and Dylan search for answers.”

Obviously, it would be great to have more info than this, but we are just glad to have it out there that we could be getting more momentum towards piecing everything together.

On paper, you can argue that the Innies at Lumon may have a little more freedom to try to solve these mysteries than before — though then again, that depends heavily on a handful of different things. Take, for starters, whether or not Milchick is being honest about whether or not the entire crew is being honest. We have a hard time sitting back here and trusting anyone at this point. Also, there is that possibility that the Helly we are seeing is actually Helena — that is a theory that has been out there for some since the premiere.

We imagine that episode 3 will have some clues — yet, getting answers may be too ambitious a hope for now.

What do you most want to see moving into Severance season 2 episode 3?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

