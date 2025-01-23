Severance season 2 episode 2 video: A look at ‘compliance’

In less than 24 hours, you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into the world of Severance season 2 episode 2 on Apple TV+. With that, of course, comes a great deal of mystery in terms of what we are going to learn, what sort of surprises are ahead, and of course whether or not some new faces are about to emerge.

Before we get to actually seeing this episode, though, let’s dive into one subject in particular: How Milchick and Miss Huang are doing whatever they can to handle some severed employees.

If you head over to the official Apple TV+ Instagram now, you can see a new Severance video in which the two characters offer up a take on compliance through the lens of “helping” out new employees who are becoming a part of the program. You consider some of what is in here to be friendly advice; at other points, it is totally unsettling.

In particular, you can argue that the presence of Miss Huang in general is unsettling given that it is still largely unclear how she got the job in the first place. She’s a child! While there was a joke made about this in the first episode, it still feels unclear if she is just a prodigy, or if her presence is a part of a tactic by Lumon to make the Innies jealous that she has this position and/or work harder because of it. All of this is strange and yet, this is a strange show. We have come to accept that many things within this world will be hard to predict.

No matter what happens, it is interesting to see how this atypical one-two punch of Huang and Milchick will play out moving forward. Meanwhile, what is Cobel going to be up to?

