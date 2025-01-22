Severance season 2 episode 2 run time for ‘Goodbye, Mrs. Selvig’

We have a feeling entering Severance season 2 episode 2 that we are going to see something great. Just think about what we’ve heard so far!

First and foremost, we know that we are at least seemingly getting Outie Mark within this installment, which signals that we’re going to have a chance to finally understand more of where he stands after all the chaos within the walls of Lumon (and beyond). You can argue that a story of this magnitude merits to be an hour and a half, but the Apple TV+ show does not exactly work that way.

So just how long is this episode, which is titled “Goodbye, Mrs. Selvig”? Well, think in terms of 46 minutes, which is ironically not that much longer than a network TV show. Yet, the thing with this show is that they really make the most of that time, and every single thing is for a reason. To goal is to leave you wanting more with every episode, though at the same time, we could certainly go without having to spend almost three years between seasons.

If you have not seen the synopsis for this Severance, be sure to look below:

Outie Mark contemplates the meaning of a message. Lumon grapples with the fallout of the Overtime Contingency.

At the very least, we hope that this episode provides a slightly better sense of how the company has managed to get some of the Innies back together again in Macrodata Refinement, something that felt almost impossible at the end of last season. We tend to think that this is a challenge that Dan Erickson and Ben Stiller very much embraced behind the scenes, where they had to find a way to get the metaphorical toothpaste back in the tube.

