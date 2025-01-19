Severance season 2 episode 2: Patricia Arquette’s tease

As we prepare to see more of Severance season 2 episode 2 on Apple TV+, is there a chance we will see more Patricia Arquette?

Well, for the time being here, we do think that it is certainly possible. There is no evidence that the actress is leaving the series, especially since she’s done a ton of promotion for it already. We know that Harmony Cobel has her own view of things in regards to Lumon, just as we also know that there was some conflict over that in the first season, as well.

So what does Arquette have to say about her character’s thoughts at this point? Without giving too much away, she noted the following to Tech Radar:

“I think she doesn’t like the direction [that] the corporation is going in. She’s an old-school devotee, and I feel like even though she’s been doing things that were outside the purview of the company, her agenda was to do it for Lumon [and] for the greatness of care, and she’s very frustrated that the corporation doesn’t value that at all, or value her at all.

“She sees how much she’s done and how pivotal she’s been to the growth and trajectory of that corporation … It’s like a kid who has a parent that will never really acknowledge or love them, so she’s always trying to get that kind of approval. At the same time, in this kind of teenage vortex of her emotional growth, she’s also kind of hating them, so there’s a desire to be loved by them and also punish them that she’s grappling with.”

What does Lumon really stand for at this point? That is a big question that we are left to wonder and yet, it remains to be seen just how much screen time we’re going to get for a lot of that the rest of the season. After all, the bulk of the season 2 premiere was focused on the Innie world and hardly gave us much of a look at life beyond that.

