Severance season 2 episode 2: Is Gemma really Gemma?

As we do move our way into Severance season 2 episode 2 on Apple TV+, isn’t this a perfect time to talk about Gemma?

Given the way that the first episode of the season ended, we certainly tend to think that there are more questions than ever about what is going on with her. We know that “Ms. Casey” was let go from her position and then from there, effectively shut down. She was treated in a way almost like an android that was powered off by Lumon and yet, we do not think that is the full picture in regards to what happened to her. The reality may be a little bit more complicated.

After all, is there any chance that Ms. Casey ever is around Mark S. again? That feels unlikely and yet, the company may need to give him hope that she is still out there. Because of this, we could easily see them supplying him with video at some point of her off doing something else with the company, whatever that may be.

Now, here is where a big twist comes into play

Is there a reasonable chance that Gemma is actually being programmed to be someone else? Based on the way in which the first episode ended with the numbers on the screen, it almost felt like there were certain parts of the macrodata that coincided with various personality traits? Is that even possible? Given that Gemma had a false identity before, she could easily be handed another within the world of this show.

Now if all of this were true, you have to imagine that this personality would be an Innie. Does Gemma even have an Outie? Well, you could argue that such a thing is not even allowed for her…

What do you think we are going to see from Gemma on Severance season 2 episode 2?

