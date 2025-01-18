Severance season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Why did Helly lie?

What is happening when it comes to Helly / Helena on Severance season 2? We’ve already seen plenty of theories that are out there suggesting that Helena may actually be the person on the severed floor in the premiere, and not so much her Innie. This is all fun to think about, and there is certainly some evidence to the idea.

If you are looking for some primary evidence, we do think that you can look towards the fact that the character lied about her Outie’s identity when asked by the rest of her team. You can make the argument that Helly would lie about this, knowing that the team may not trust her if they knew the actual truth. This situation is complicated, and we are not sure that a clear answer will be on the way here soon.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other SEVERANCE reviews!

Now, what we can at least do here is share what creator Dan Erickson had to say on the lie to Deadline:

Yeah, I mean, Helly and the Night Gardener, there’s something going on there. Something that we talked about is the sense of shame that each character would each get — the three characters that did go up. Dylan, of course, was the hero of MDR, and was standing there holding the line with the switches, but Mark and Irving and Helly, they all went up and each found something that really shatters their perception, and Helly finding out that she is an Eagan is the ultimate shame. So the question is, would she be willing to share that information right away, or is that something that she would have to take time to process for herself before she’s willing to bring that to the group? And would she be scared that she’ll be judged or ostracized, that her friends will not accept her if they know that she is part of the reason that they’re there? So it was a really interesting scene to go into from writing and then when we were shooting it.

Now, Erickson did not address the possibility that this was actually Helena, but based on most of the web theories that are out there, this is still a viable possibility. Also, there’s no chance that he would want to give away a major reveal for later! At present, we just think that such a reveal is still possible and are excited to see where things go.

Related – Learn more about what is next moving into Severance season 2 episode 2

What do you think Helly (or Helena) is up to on Severance season 2 so far?

Share now in the comments, and also come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







