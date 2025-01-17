Severance season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Will Outie Mark turn up?

Severance season 2 episode 2 is poised to arrive on Apple TV+ next week — so what more is there we can say about it now?

Well, for starters, let’s just go ahead and note that we are about to see a different side of Mark S. — or, at least one we have not seen since the end of last season. If we are to believe that small amount of information that the streaming service has revealed, Outie Mark will be at least partially front and center for a story that is titled “Goodbye, Mrs. Selvig.”

Below, you can see the full Severance season 2 episode 2 synopsis if you do want some other insight all about what could be coming:

Outie Mark contemplates the meaning of a message. Lumon grapples with the fallout of the Overtime Contingency.

One of the things we are the most curious to find out this season in totality is how much the Innie and Outie versions of Mark are going to be able to communicate with each other — or, whether or not other characters could get in touch in the real world.

Because of what happened last season, it is easy to argue that the world of Severance is so much more of a broad canvas than it has ever been before. That allows for the writing staff to bring forward so many new and exciting ideas to the table, while sprinkling in a few answers along the way. We do not think that we’re going to be learning everything about Lumon this season, but the idea of getting a few new clues? That certainly feels pretty possible.

What do you most want to see on Severance season 2 episode 2 when it arrives?

How many answers do you think we will be getting in the near future? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some more updates coming up.

