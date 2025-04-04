Top Chef season 22 episode 5 spoilers: A double elimination?

As we get prepared in order to see Top Chef season 22 episode 5 arrive on Bravo next week, what all can you expect to see?

Well, there are several main orders of business here, but perhaps the most important thing at this point is simply stating that there is going to be a double elimination for the remaining chefs. It does also appear as though it is happening in a team challenge, and that means you need to rely on more than just your own culinary skills to make it through.

Want to learn anything more in terms of what is ahead? Then go ahead and check out the full Top Chef season 22 episode 5 synopsis below:

The chefs are taken by surprise when a Last Chance Kitchen chef joins the competition; the chefs’ collaboration skills are put to the ultimate test as this time is a double elimination.

The title for this episode is “Line Cook for a Day,” and that gives you a better sense of what the inspiration will be for one of the challenges, as well. So many of these contestants come from humble beginnings working on the line, so what dishes bring them back to that? Well, consider this entire episode all about nostalgia in a way, but then trying to elevate it at the same time time. These are honestly some of the episodes of the show we love the most, largely due to the fact that we’re talking here all about cooking as a form of storytelling. There is something really nice that comes with being able to find out new things about people through the food that they create.

One other thing that is nice about this season? Well, the winners tonight reminded us perfectly that we do have a great array of possible contenders. That means almost anyone could win!

