Severance season 2 premiere: What happened to Gemma?

With all of the massive hype around the Severance season 2 premiere on Apple TV+, we certainly expected something big at the end. It also certainly made sense it be tied to Gemma. After all, learning the true identity of “Ms. Casey” was such a key plot point from the end of season 1 and we were infinitely curious to learn how the writers were going to follow that up.

So where do we land after the premiere? So much of that depends mightily on how many times you watched the end of the episode — to be specific, the final thirty seconds.

For a significant chunk of the series, one of the primary questions has been what is going on in terms of all the microdata refinement. There may not be a crystal-clear answer and yet, it does seem as though there is some semblance of a relationship between what is going on with Mark and his team’s work and then Gemma behind the scenes. The containers at the bottom of the screen coincide with both parties. Is the microdata team responsible for activating her? Altering her? It feels like all of a sudden, we are seeing these parties have more of a direct role in shaping the world around them.

Now, the question remains whether or not we are going to see much of Gemma interacting with Adam Scott’s character or anyone else. She could be a significant driving force for the character, at least in terms of his quest for knowledge. It may also be a reason for him to stay, and that’s where there could be a delicate balance for Lumon. They have to give him hope, a feeling that there is a personal level of meaning beyond just doing this job. How far they are able to take this is the clear mystery that could pervade many of the upcoming episodes.

What do you think about the events of the Severance season 2 premiere, in particular with Gemma?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do, come back to make 100% sure you do not miss any other updates.

