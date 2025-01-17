Severance season 2 premiere: Who is Ms. Huang?

We know that the Severance season 2 premiere on Apple TV+ brought with it a number of new arrivals; is Ms. Huang the standout?

Well, at the very least, we can at least start things off by noting this: She is the new person supervising Mark S. and some other familiar faces at Lumon, and she is played here by Sarah Bock. What else stands out about her? Well she comes across as extremely young, which is causing more than just a raised eyebrow among some of the employees. Why is she there?

Well, we know that there are already a number of theories that have floated around on the internet already, whether it be that she is some sort of android or she is actually the secret relative of a Lumon employee. Is her presence still jarring? Absolutely, but it may also speak to a reality that may feel quite frustrating to many in the workforce, one where people are often forced to take orders from someone who is both younger and seemingly more inexperienced.

If there is one thing that we do know about Severance for now, it is simply that the producers are putting almost everything that we see on-screen for a reason. There is intentionality as to why Ms. Huang is the supervisor as opposed to someone else, and the whole idea here may just be to try and create the most jarring environment possible. Lumon can be a hard company to read, but they often do almost everything that they do with a clear strategy in mind. Take, for example, how they are now trying to implement all of these “changes” at the office as if to say that the one-time rebellious employees actually want to stay.

What did you think about the events of the Severance season 2 premiere over at Apple TV+?

