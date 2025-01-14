Severance season 3 work starting soon, says Ben Stiller

Even though a Severance season 3 renewal has not technically been confirmed at present, we have more evidence it is a sure thing.

In a new interview now with Collider, frequent director and executive producer Ben Stiller indicated that he and the team are about to start work on the next season. It is worth noting that this can happen prior to an officially order being handed out, mostly because it is easy to assume Apple will want more. Also, remember that reviews for the next season are overwhelmingly positive.

Stiller also explained in the past that it is important for Severance to have a clear direction and go somewhere, though there is still no indicator as to how many seasons the show is actually going to last.

“You have a responsibility to the audience that you’re going somewhere with it. That’s always been a part of it for us, really understanding where it’s heading to, and Apple’s been really supportive of that and been sensitive to what the story is and not saying, ‘Okay, this is something that has to keep going as long as it’s successful.’ It should go as long as the story goes, and that’s something we have an idea of, and we’re working towards as we’re starting up our Season 3 work.”

Our general sentiment is that the season 3 order will be revealed in season 2 as another way to generate attention for the show, and we know already that the hope is that there is going to be a shorter wait between seasons than what we’ve seen in the past. At the end of the day, doesn’t there almost have to be? That is something that we would consider to be more or less a sure thing.

