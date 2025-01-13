Severance season 2: A fascinating Britt Lower tease

As so many of you know at this point, the Severance season 2 premiere is coming in a mere matter of days on Apple TV+ — also, expectations are sky-high. How can they not be? There are so many mysteries that need to be answered, and of course we wonder about the fate of several people across the board.

If there is one person at present we are the most interested in seeing coming up, it has to be Helly. How can it not? Britt Lower’s character had arguably the most dynamic arc of season 1, given that she tried time and time again (at times using extreme methods) in order to ensure she could leave Lumon. Nothing worked and as the finale told us, the big reason why was because her Outie was Helena, daughter of the CEO and someone intent on proving that the program really “works” for people.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional TV reactions and reviews!

For those who are hoping to see more of Helena in season 2, rest assured that does appear to be coming. In an interview with the New York Times, Lower confirms as much while also sharing what she believes to be the larger theme for the season in general:

“Who am I in relationship to the people I love, and how do I show up for those people?”

For Helly as an Innie, we mostly wonder if this means trying to reunite with Mark S. and some of her one-time colleagues. Based on what we have seen in the earlier previews for this season, there is somewhat of a concentrated effort being made here to ensure that they are all separated, likely in fear of some other incidents.

Related – If there is a Severance season 3, when could it premiere?

Where do you think we are going to see things go story-wise on Severance as we move forward, especially for Helly?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for some additional updates on the way that you do not want to miss here.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







