Severance season 3: Will there be faster turnaround, if renewed?

Based on many of the early indicators that we’ve got at the moment, we are pretty darn confident that a Severance season 3 will happen. The reviews for season 2 have been overwhelmingly positive, and the folks at Apple TV+ are promoting the series like it is the biggest one that they have.

As positive as a lot of the promotion has been for the show, we do think there is one major concern moving forward: Another super-long wait for another season. Are we looking at three years again?

Before we dive any further here, let’s point out a few crucial pieces of information here. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes of 2023 were a significant reason for the delay ahead of Severance season 2; yet, there were other factors and reasons creatively why these episodes took so long to make.

Speaking to Gizmodo, all creator Dan Erickson could say is that he absolutely wants there to be a shorter break, if possible, leading up to another chapter of the story:

I certainly would like it to [take less time], yeah. And the conversations we have had about it, that’s been in the conversation. Because Season 2 actually took about the same amount of time as Season 1. The difference, of course, is Season 1 nobody knew what the show was and so they weren’t waiting for it. But at the same time, you’re always looking to sort of fine-tune the process and take what works and leave what doesn’t work and streamline things. So, my hope is that if there is a Season 3, it’s going to be sooner.

Our feeling? Severance season 3 would still take a long time, but we do think that an early 2027 launch is possible, especially if Apple TV+ announces a renewal soon and does not make anyone wait.

