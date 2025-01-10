Severance season 2 spoilers: More Outie stories on the way?

With the premiere of Severance season 2 coming to Apple TV+ in a little less than one week’s time, why not talk storylines?

To be specific for a moment here, we want to talk more of the Outie storylines since beyond Mark S., so many of them were at a minimum the first go-around. Also, we more than understand why. The show had to do whatever they could to try and maintain some of their mysteries but moving forward, there is some great evidence that this is going to change. There are a lot of open doors because of what was revealed at the end of season 1. With that, what better thing to do here than try to walk through them?

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what Adam Scott had to say about the opportunity to explore some of these Outie storylines in greater depth than ever before:

“Now that we saw the MDR crew’s Outies walking into season 2, we suddenly have twice as many characters, which is an incredible opportunity because we have these unbelievable actors … So now we get to see these other parts of their lives.”

Out of everyone on Severance at the moment, we are still the most intrigued about Helly and for some obvious reasons. Given that Helena holds such a position of power within Lumon, the greatest point of curiosity here is seeing more of how that could shape a lot of her perception of the program … and also whether or not anything could happen to cause her to lose that. It does feel like there is a lot of variety and ways that the series could ebb and flow based solely on who we are watching.

What Outie storyline are you most eager to see at this point heading into the start of Severance season 2?

