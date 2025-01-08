Severance season 2 spoilers: EP talks defying expectations
As we prepare for the Severance season 2 premiere in a little over a week’s time, it is fair to say the stakes are sky-high. How could they not be? The first season was exceptional, and the challenge is trying to find a way to match that. You are also adding to this the oh-so-simple fact that season 1 ended in a truly epic, emotional fashion with a lot of Lumon secrets being revealed.
So how do you top what you saw in season 1 — or, is there a way to avoid some of the common mistakes that come with a show like this?
SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV discussions!
Speaking to Forbes in a new interview, showrunner Dan Erickson had the following to say about planning out the next chapter of the story and avoiding the show being stuffed into a specific box:
Oh, that’s a really good question. I think when you start to get into answering the questions about the corporate conspiracy, there’s always the concern that it’s going to become sort of more of a traditional thriller and that it’s going to turn into something more familiar, like we’ve seen before. So, I wanted to create something where it’s like there were big stakes that made sense with sort of the global nature of Lumon as a company, but that didn’t turn it into something that was – Suddenly, we’re just running around trying to shoot each other and dodging hitmen and stuff, you know? The show works in a lot of ways because of the small moments – the characters arguing about when it’s time to change out the group photos – and so, we had to make sure that its soul stayed intact in that way.
Ultimately, we do think that Severance is best when it does have some elements of a psychological thriller. There are also SO many other shows out there that go in some super-violent direction. To us, the bigger question we have is whether or not Mark will be able to pass information from the Innie or Outie world.
Related – Be sure to get some more news on Severance right now, including what else is ahead
What do you most to see moving into Severance season 2 from top to bottom?
Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some additional updates.