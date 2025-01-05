Severance season 2 spoilers: Star on innie-focused story

You are going to see the Severance season 2 premiere now in around a week and a half, and it feels fair to say that attention around it is high. This is one of the boldest, most ambitious shows on all TV, and we are entering the season now in this place of tremendous mystery.

After all, Mark and his fellow innies are all going to be separated to a certain extent — we know that Adam Scott’s character will be back at Lumon, but the fate of everyone else is still unclear. Will they all be back? It feels likely, especially since all accounts seem to suggest that the focus is going to be significantly on them moving forward.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SILO videos!

Speaking to The Direct in a new interview, actor Tramell Tillman (who plays Milchick on the series) had the following to say about the focus in the early going here:

I think we’ve locked in more in Season 2. Season 1 was a fabulous introduction to this world of Lumon, and we got to see the town of Kier. But now this go round, we’re focusing so much more on the four friends. We’re focusing on the innies. We’re focusing on the information that they received about the Overtime Contingency and learning about who Helly is, and we’re navigating that space. And what do they do? What do the innies do now that they know what’s on the outside?

For us personally, what we are perhaps the most curious about is whether or not they are going to figure out new ways to send out messages. On the surface, it does not feel altogether possible — we saw Helly try her hand at it so many times last season, only to fail miserably. Is there anything that will be different for this go-around?

Related – Be sure to get some more chatter on Severance season 2 courtesy of Adam Scott

Which innie do you want to see get the biggest spotlight on Severance season 2 when it arrives?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







