Severance season 2 spoilers: A different side of Innie Mark

In a little under two weeks’ time, we are finally going to see the Severance season 2 premiere over on Apple TV+. After such a long wait, you better believe that we are chomping at the bit already!

In a way, this sentiment could be reflected with some of the Innie characters moving forward on the show, especially given how the first season wrapped up. Just remember that Mark S., Helly, and many other characters started to become fully aware of how amiss certain things are in the world of Lumon, and they tried to do something about it! However, moving into season 2 they could find themselves trapped to a certain degree again. Several months have passed, and Mark returns to work after Lumon has done a great deal of damage control.

So are these roadblocks going to stop Innie Mark now? Hardly. Speaking to io9, here is some of what Adam Scott himself had to say:

Well, I think that the piece of information Mark discovered at the end of season one… season one, we saw him gradually growing disillusioned of Lumon, which is this place that he wholeheartedly believed in. And his whole identity and life was based around this place. And he grew disillusioned with it. But I think by the time the ninth episode rolled around and they escaped, he felt he had reached the ceiling of what he thought Lumon’s depravity could be. So finding this piece of information, I think, blew the roof off of any expectation of what he thought was even possible for, quote unquote, “evil,” or what terrible things a company or people could do to each other. So I think that we’re starting season two with him being thrown back into this situation where he is beyond disillusioned now. Now he’s at a place of needing answers and needing to know what exactly he’s supposed to do with this information and if there’s even a way of getting it to his outtie.

Now, the problem here is that the Severance program has made communication with the outside near-impossible. Just look at everything Helly tried last season! Mark may not necessarily give up, but there are still clear signs that this will be pretty darn tough.

