Severance season 2 spoilers: Prepare for some ‘pain’

The Severance season 2 premiere is now less than two weeks away from its Apple TV+ premiere — so what can you expect?

First and foremost here, you have to remember that almost everything is going to be framed by what we saw at the conclusion of season 1. The Innies did their best to try to blow up Lumon, but based on what we have seen from the first eight minutes of the premiere, it has not entirely worked. Months have passed and the Innies have managed to obtain some notoriety, but the company is still going strong. The same goes for the Severance program.

So are some hard times now coming? In a word, it appears as though the answer here is “absolutely.” In a statement with Decider, here is some of what showrunner Dan Erickson had to say on that subject:

“We had a victory at the end of Season 1 for the innies, but at Lumon, there is no victory without pain … So get ready for some pain.”

Now, what is that pain going to look like? That’s what we have to wait and see on, since we don’t think we are going to see something that is simply a series of visits to the Break Room. This show has a tendency to be a little bit clever and also crazy, and we wouldn’t be surprised if Lumon has a whole new way of punishing these characters. Based on what we’ve seen in the premiere already, one strategy may just be dividing everyone up … but we also have a hard time thinking that it is the only thing that is going to happen here.

