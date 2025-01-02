Severance season 2 spoilers: Adam Scott on Mark’s challenge

Can you believe that in just over two weeks, the Severance season 2 premiere is going to be coming over to Apple TV+? There is so much to be excited about!

Of course, at the center of the season could be, once again, the relationship between characters’ Innie and Outie halves. How can information be shared, and do they want for it to happen? Remember that Helly’s Outie in particular is the daughter of the CEO, meaning that she’ll have no interest in the destruction of Lumon.

Speaking in a new interview with the Radio Times, here is some of what Adam Scott had to say about where his own journey is kicking off:

“By the end of the season, I think he figured he had hit the ceiling of how disillusioned he could be with this place, but then he finds this explosive piece of information in his Outie sister’s house, and I think that blows the doors off, as far as anything he ever thought could happen, how depraved a company or a person could be. I don’t think his mind had ever even gone there.

“So we’re kicking the season off with Innie Mark having this piece of information and how that will affect him down at MDR, whether he’ll be able to take that information and get it to his Outie, and how he would even try to do that … Who knows, but that’s where we’re starting. That’s where the season is teeing off.”

We know that following the end of season 1, the innies are going to be known as celebrities in their own unique way. Months have passed since the chaos that transpired; while we do not think that this is toothpaste that you can put back in the tube, it will be exciting to see how showrunner Dan Erickson kicks things off.

What do you most want to see moving into Severance season 2 when the show premieres?

