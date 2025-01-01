Severance season 2 spoilers: More on the Eagan family history

Based on the way in which the Severance season 1 finale ended in fairly epic fashion, it is easy to say that the second season has a lot of ground to cover.

So what is one of the biggest stories that has to be hit right away? Think in terms of Helly’s family history, now that we know that she is the daughter of the CEO. This is going to be quite a fascinating back-and-forth between her Innie and Outie persona in theory, though a lot could depend on where we actually see her Innie this season. We know that in a recent sneak peek for the upcoming episodes, Britt Lower’s character was MIA as Mark made his way back into Lumon. Is the company just dividing up some of the people? For now, that’s an easy argument to make.

Speaking to SFX, here is what showrunner Dan Erickson had to say about some of the larger plans for incorporating the Eagan family, along with both understanding their history and their endgame:

“We’re going to see some of their plans and machinations coming to fruition, or nearing fruition. It was vitally important that we [the writers] know them, and that we know them well. I have what has become a many, many page document that’s essentially a show bible for us, that keeps the lore of the show.

“We know the exact year that each Eagan CEO took power and which technological advancements happened under their watch. There’s inter-family drama that I’ve built for them over the course of the generations that will probably never be on the show. But I know it, which helps me. Ironically, having it that rigidly figured out gives us freedom, because we know the sandbox, and we know all the toys that are in the sandbox, and now we can play.”

All of this information should be a reminder that Severance has a long-term plan. Season 2 is not planned out to be the end of the story, so we hope to also see a season 3 renewal early!

What do you think we are going to see from Helly across Severance season 2?

