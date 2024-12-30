Severance season 2: A new way to prepare for free!

We knew that at some point today there would be an announcement from Apple TV+ — so how does it impact Severance season 2?

Well, here is some of what we can say. This morning, the streaming service revealed that from January 3 to January 5, there is going to be a chance for viewers to watch their shows for free. This is a bold move for them to make, but also one that seems to be tied deliberately to the return of the Adam Scott series next month. This is one of the biggest shows that they have, and of course they want it to get some of the biggest ratings possible. Beyond just that, this is also a chance to boost attention to a lot of their other shows. We tend to think that they’ve got one of the most robust lineup of original shows out there and yet, so many of them are under the radar. Just think about the likes of Before, Sugar, Bad Sisters, and many more. Sure, there are also breakouts like Presumed Innocent.

The free weekend coming before the start of Severance season 2 also makes a lot of sense when you consider just how long it has been between seasons. This means that a ton of viewers probably don’t remember some of the larger points and this is a way to get back up to speed.

Do we think this weekend will help some other shows? Absolutely, but so many things within the world of TV are about timing. It is hardly some great coincidence that this weekend is coming out at this particular point, mere days before Severance gets going and people becoming hooked in this overall universe once more.

What are you most excited to see on Severance when it premieres?

Do you think that this free weekend will help the show out in a big way? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more.

