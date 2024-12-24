Severance season 2 spoilers: Apple TV+ reveals first eight minutes

For those who have not heard for whatever reason, the Severance season 2 premiere is coming to Apple TV+ on January 17. With that being said, you don’t have to wait to see some more footage of it!

As an early Christmas gift to everyone, the streaming service has posted the first eight minutes on the show’s official page, giving you a better sense of what is to come — and also the sense of panic Mark S. (Adam Scott) may be feeling.

Just from watching this alone, you may get a better sense of why this season reportedly cost so much — it is so pristine, bizarre, and also surreal. At first, you see Mark run through a wide array of various hallways at Lumon, before eventually opening the door to what feels almost akin to a waiting room. From there, he finds himself into what looks to be another microdata chamber with totally different employees. Also, we learned that Milchick and Lumon seem to be eager to throw Harmony Cobel under the bus in order to salvage what is left of their image.

If you need a quick reminder, at the end of Severance season 1 we saw the Innie and Outie worlds merge together in some messy and super-complicated ways. Helly did her best to blow open the doors on what happened at the company; now, five months have passed and in that time, the employees managed to become the face of reform.

Why is Mark S. still at Lumon?

That’s a great question, but it is also one that Milchick does not appear to be altogether eager to answer. He also claims that many of Mark’s fellow former employees did not sign on to come back, though whether or not that is true remains to be seen.

