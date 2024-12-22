Severance season 2 spoilers: Where the story picks up

We know that the premiere of Severance season 2 is going to be one of the most-anticipated events of January, and for good reason. Why wouldn’t it be? This is a show that completely blew up the world of Lumon moving into the new season, especially with Helly’s innie going onstage and delivering the remarks that she did.

However, we know that in the final seconds of the finale, Milchick seemed to succeed in flipping the switch — does that mean that Helena is going to be able to correct her innie on some level? What happens now with Mark? There are so many people who know various things about the program now and on paper, it feels like a near-impossible thing to keep people quiet about.

Of course, trying to get a ton of specifics on what lies ahead here is pretty difficult; nonetheless, here is what Tramell Tillman (who plays Milchick) had to say PureWow:

I’m confident in saying we kick off right where we left off in season one and viewers will see is how and what Milchick does when he’s in this type of position. Does he rise to the occasion or does he crumble?

We do tend to think that in general, Milchick is one of the most fascinating people within the world of this show. For starters, how much does he actually know about the larger project, and what are some of his personal endgames? There are so many different theories out there about this character, and there is something fun that comes with watching little tidbits be revealed here and there.

While we do not think that all of the inner workings of Lumon are going to be revealed in season 2, it also feels like we’ll have some light shed on at least a few different things.

