Severance season 2 spoilers: Show EP on answers ahead

Is Severance season 2 going to get you closer to answers to some of the show’s biggest questions? Obviously, there are many. Take, for example, Lumon’s objective and how much people higher up actually know. There are also big-time question marks about how the company even puts the toothpaste back in the tube after the absolutely bonkers conclusion to the first season.

So while we cannot sit here and promise that all the answers are coming around the corner, we can at least say this: The show will be sprinkling in some for you soon.

Speaking in a new feature over at Time, executive producer Dan Erickson indicated that “you can’t keep dragging people along withholding answers.” He also did admit to occasionally reading theories and various threads online discussing what could be going on within the show’s surreal world:

“I get such a warm feeling going through those threads … But occasionally I would see a theory that I am like, ‘Oh, shoot, that might be better than what I have planned.’ That would get me in my head. So I had to kind of back away.”

Our feeling is that so long as the show gives us some answers while also sprinkling in new questions, we will be happy. After all, the last thing that we want at present is for season 2 to be the final one, as it does feel like there is potentially room to explore several more iterations of this world. Of course some of that may also be compounded by the fact that it took an excruciatingly long period of time to have the second season arrive — we know there were extenuating circumstances there, but can you still shorten the wait? That may be essential here.

